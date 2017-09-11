Play

The Steelers fear Tuitt suffered a torn biceps in Sunday's win over the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

One of the top 3-4 defensive ends in the league, Tuitt signed a five-year, $60 million extension Saturday. A torn biceps likely would end his season, though it isn't unheard of for a defender to play through the injury, albeit with limited effectiveness.

