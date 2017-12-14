Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Misses practice Wednesday
Tuitt was a non-participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday due to an illness.
The Steelers may limit Tuitt's workload this week while he recovers from the illness, but the team hasn't suggested that he's in serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Patriots. Tuitt has recorded 18 tackles and two sacks across nine appearances this season.
