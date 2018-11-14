Tuitt (elbow) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Tuitt was able to suit up against the Panthers in Week 10 despite his lingering elbow issue, but does not appear to have fully recovered from the injury. The starting defensive end's status for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars seems to be in question, and if Tuitt is unable to play expect Tyson Alualu to receive an increased defensive workload.

