Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Not present on injury report
Tuitt (back) was not present on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.
Tuitt missed back-to-back games but appears ready to go following the Steelers Week 9 bye. The 2014 second-round pick should resume his role as starting defensive end against the Colts on Sunday, assuming the rest of the practice week goes as planned.
