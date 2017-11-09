Tuitt (back) was not present on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.

Tuitt missed back-to-back games but appears ready to go following the Steelers Week 9 bye. The 2014 second-round pick should resume his role as starting defensive end against the Colts on Sunday, assuming the rest of the practice week goes as planned.

