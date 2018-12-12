Tuitt had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Tuitt missed two games with an elbow injury but has been able to take up his usual starting workload at defensive end the last two games. The 25-year-old has 37 tackles (22 solo) and four sacks through 11 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...