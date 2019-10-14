Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Out for year
Tuitt will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his pectoral in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Tuitt's injury will require surgery, and he will now set his sights on recovering for the 2020 season. Tyson Alualu took over in his absence following the injury, and is presumably in line to start at defensive end going forward.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Will undergo additional tests•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Will not return•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Leaves with pectoral injury•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Another sack in loss•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Strong first half not enough•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Records two sacks in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...