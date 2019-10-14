Tuitt will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his pectoral in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Tuitt's injury will require surgery, and he will now set his sights on recovering for the 2020 season. Tyson Alualu took over in his absence following the injury, and is presumably in line to start at defensive end going forward.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories