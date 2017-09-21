Tuitt (biceps) said he will practice Thursday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Assuming Tuitt is true to his word, it would mark his first practice since suffering the biceps injury in the Steelers' season-opening win over the Browns. Per Dulac, Tuitt said he expects to know by the weekend if he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Bears, which should be made apparent by the extent of his involvement in practices Thursday and Friday. Tyson Alualu has served as Tuitt's primary replacement while he's been sidelined, logging eight total tackles in two contests.