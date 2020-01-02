Tuitt (Pectoral) was off to a strong start in 2019 with 3.5 sacks through six games before suffering a season-ending injury.

On pace for a career-best nine sacks before getting hurt Tuitt finished the 2019 season with 22 tackles including 3.5 sacks. Under contract until 2023 he is expected to assume the starting left end position in 2020 if healthy. This would impact the playing time of Tyson Alualu and would be a significant upgrade to a defensive unit that already led the league in sacks and takeaways and finished fifth in fewest yards and points allowed.