Tuitt (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Tuitt was limited in practice to begin the week, but had his participation upgraded to full Thursday. The fifth-year pro appears to have returned to full health after sitting out two straight games, and is on track to retake his starting role during Sunday's primetime tilt against the Chargers.

