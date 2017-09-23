Play

Tuitt (biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Tuitt was a full participant Thursday and Friday, so he should be expected to play Sunday. It's still the 24-year-old's first full practices since sustaining the injury in the season opener, and Tyson Alualu is likely to step in should he be unable to go.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories