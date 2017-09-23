Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Questionable for Sunday
Tuitt (biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Tuitt was a full participant Thursday and Friday, so he should be expected to play Sunday. It's still the 24-year-old's first full practices since sustaining the injury in the season opener, and Tyson Alualu is likely to step in should he be unable to go.
