Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Records first sack in win
Tuitt totaled five tackles (one solo) including a sack during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.
Like the rest of the Pittsburgh defense, Tuitt has gotten off to a slow start but is beginning to turn things around. The defense is also starting to settle in and has allowed opposing teams an average of 19 points per game the past two weeks after yielding an average of 29 points in their first four games this season. They have a bye in Week 7 before hosting Cleveland, who they tied 21-21 in Week 1.
