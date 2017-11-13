Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Records first sack of '17
Tuitt collected three tackles (all solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 20-17 win over Indianapolis Sunday.
Injuries have hampered his season, but he finally managed to get to an opposing quarterback for his first sack of the season. His presence on the field helped Pittsburgh hold Indianapolis to just 100 yards of total offense at halftime. They face Tennessee in Week 11.
