Tuitt totaled two tackles (both solo) for two sacks in Sunday's 18-6 preseason win over Tennessee.

Both sacks came on third-down plays for the Titans, with one forcing a punt. The other resulted in a safety when Tuitt overcame a block by Ben Jones and got Marcus Mariota on the ground in the end zone to give the Steelers a 2-0 lead. Tuitt looks to be in regular season form eager to help the defense in their quest to lead the league in sacks for a third consecutive season.