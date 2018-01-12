Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Removed from injury report
Tuitt (elbow) doesn't appear on the final injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Tuitt injured his right elbow during Wednesday's practice and was subsequently held out of Thursday's session. However, he returned as a full participant Friday and is now fully on track to suit up for Sunday's game.
