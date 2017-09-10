Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Return questionable
Tuitt is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns after injuring his left arm, Steelers' director of communications Burt Lauten reports.
Tuitt injured his arm in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Tyson Alualu will figure to see some extra snaps as long as Tuitt is sidelined.
