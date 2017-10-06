Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Returns to practice field
Tuitt (bicps) logged a full practice Thursday.
Tuitt was a non-participant Wednesday, so his quick return to a full load indicates the Steelers were simply being cautions with the 24-year-old. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to take on his usual workload Sunday against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Stays off practice field•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Won't play Week 3•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Plans to practice Thursday•
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...