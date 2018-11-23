Tuitt (elbow) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Tuitt was unable to practice in any capacity this week, and will miss his second straight game due to a hyperextended right elbow. Both Tyson Alualu and Daniel McCullers will see an uptick in defensive snaps as long as Tuitt remains sidelined.

