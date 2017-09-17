Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Ruled out for Week 2
Tuitt (biceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Tuitt was able to practice as a limited participant Friday, but he's not quite ready for game action after originally suffering the biceps injury during the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Browns. Both Tyson Alualu and Leterrius Walton figure to be in line for additional snaps until Tuitt is able to return, which could be in Week 3 against the Bears.
