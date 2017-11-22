Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Sack against Titans
Tuitt registered three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's win over the Titans.
Tuitt now has a sack in back to back contests after being hampered by several different injuries to begin the season. He'll look to keep the streak going this Sunday night against a struggling Packers' offense.
