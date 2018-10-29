Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Second sack in as many games
Tuitt totaled seven tackles (three solo) including a sack during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.
The fifth-year defensive end only has 22 tackles and two sacks on the season but has recorded 12 of those tackles and both sacks in the past two weeks. He'll look to add to that total in Week 9 against Baltimore.
