Tuitt, who recorded five tackles (three solo) in the Week 17 win over the Browns, finished the 2017 season with 25 tackles (19 solo), including three sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Back troubles cost Tuitt some playing time this season, resulting in his playing the least games in his four-year career, and recording his fewest tackles and sacks since his rookie season. Still, the former second round draft pick has 13.5 sacks in the past three years, and is a fixture of Pittsburgh's revitalized defense that led the league in sacks with 56. They'll host Jacksonville, which allowed the third fewest sacks this season, in the AFC divisional round.