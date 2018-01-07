Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Solid showing in season finale
Tuitt, who recorded five tackles (three solo) in the Week 17 win over the Browns, finished the 2017 season with 25 tackles (19 solo), including three sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games.
Back troubles cost Tuitt some playing time this season, resulting in his playing the least games in his four-year career, and recording his fewest tackles and sacks since his rookie season. Still, the former second round draft pick has 13.5 sacks in the past three years, and is a fixture of Pittsburgh's revitalized defense that led the league in sacks with 56. They'll host Jacksonville, which allowed the third fewest sacks this season, in the AFC divisional round.
