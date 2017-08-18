Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Started in preseason opener
Tuitt (ankle) started last Friday's preseason opener against the Giants.
Tuitt left practice a little over two weeks ago with an ankle injury, but it appears as though he has overcome it and returned to regular preseason work. Tuitt started in his expected role at right defensive end Friday night, but he didn't record any tackles in the one quarter he played in.
