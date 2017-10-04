Play

Tuitt (biceps) didn't practice Wednesday.

It was surprising to see Tuitt left out Wednesday, seeing as he was able to log 63 total snaps against the Ravens this past Sunday. It may be for precautionary measures, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on. If he's unable to play Sunday against the Jaguars, expect Tyson Alualu to slot in at defensive end.

