Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Stays off practice field
Tuitt (biceps) didn't practice Wednesday.
It was surprising to see Tuitt left out Wednesday, seeing as he was able to log 63 total snaps against the Ravens this past Sunday. It may be for precautionary measures, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on. If he's unable to play Sunday against the Jaguars, expect Tyson Alualu to slot in at defensive end.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Won't play Week 3•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Plans to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Hopeful to return Week 3•
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...