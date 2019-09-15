Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Strong first half not enough
Tuitt totaled four tackles (three solo) including 2.5 sacks in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
The defense looked dominant in the first half, recording four sacks and holding the Seahawks to seven points. The second half was a different story, as they failed to record a sack and allowed 21 points to suffer their second loss this season. Tuitt and the Steelers will look to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2013 when they head to San Francisco in Week 3, but the 49'ers O-line has allowed just one sack in their first two games this season.
