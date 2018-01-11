Tuitt left the Steelers' practice facility with his right arm in a sling, Josh Rowntree of Pittsburg 93.7 The Fan reports.

Tuitt apparently sustained an elbow injury at Wednesday's practice and was officially listed as a limited participant. The injury puts the 24-year-old's status for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Jaguars in serious doubt, which would be a significant loss for the Steelers defense. Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide a better idea of Tuitt's potential availability for this weekend.