Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Suffers elbow injury
Tuitt left the Steelers' practice facility with his right arm in a sling, Josh Rowntree of Pittsburg 93.7 The Fan reports.
Tuitt apparently sustained an elbow injury at Wednesday's practice and was officially listed as a limited participant. The injury puts the 24-year-old's status for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Jaguars in serious doubt, which would be a significant loss for the Steelers defense. Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide a better idea of Tuitt's potential availability for this weekend.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Solid showing in season finale•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Full practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Sack against Titans•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Records first sack of '17•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Not present on injury report•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...