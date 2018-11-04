Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Third straight game with sack
Tuitt had just one tackle (solo) for a sack during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.
After failing to record a sack in his first five games this season, Tuitt has had one in each of his last three games. He'll look to keep that streak alive in Week 10 against the Panthers. Although a fixture on the preseason schedule, Pittsburgh has not faced Carolina in a regular-season game since 2014.
