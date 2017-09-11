Play

Tuitt's bicep injury is not season-ending, and he is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers originally feared that Tuitt's injury would be season-ending, but further testing Monday assured that it wasn't. Consider the defensive end doubtful to play Week 2, but the team should update his progress on a weekly basis.

