Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Will not return
Tuitt will not return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to his pectoral injury.
The extent of Tuitt's injury is not yet known, but he will not see any more snaps Sunday night. He will have an extra week to recover from his injury with the Steelers on bye in Week 7.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Leaves with pectoral injury•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Another sack in loss•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Strong first half not enough•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Records two sacks in win•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Has contract restructured•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Adds to sack total in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...