Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Will sit Week 7
Tuitt has a back injury and will not play against the Bengals on Sunday.
Tuitt played 47 of 54 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Chiefs but was unable to practice this week in any capacity. Tyson Alualu should see an increased workload in his absence against the Bengals.
