Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Will undergo additional tests
Tuitt will have an MRI to determine the extent of his pectoral injury, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tuitt exited Sunday's win over the Chargers during the first quarter and didn't return. He was off to a strong start this year with 3.5 sacks through six games. Tyson Alualu took over Tuitt's workload after he left, and he's in line to start at defensive end if Tuitt has a long-term injury, barring a trade or free-agent acquisition.
