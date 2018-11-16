Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Won't play Sunday
Tuitt (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Tuitt suffered a hyperextended right elbow in last Thursday's win over the Panthers and did not practice this week, despite his initial expectation to play at Jacksonville. Tyson Alualu should slot into the starting spot at right defensive end for the Steelers.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: No practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Third straight game with sack•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Second sack in as many games•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Records first sack in win•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...