Ridley caught both his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.

The seldom-used running back also lost a fumble after making his second catch as the Steelers were driving in the third quarter. He now has 13 touches for 48 yards from scrimmage in six games and the 13 receiving yards were his most in a game since 2013. With rookie Jaylen Samuels getting his first touches of the season, totaling 17 yards on four carries, there is no reason to roster Ridley in any fantasy format.

