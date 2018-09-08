Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Could have role in Bell's absence
Ridley may be utilized while Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) remains away from the team, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Ridley has a few things going for him. First, he recorded 1,263 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a bell cow with the Patriots in 2012. Additionally, he has experience in the Steelers' system, running 26 times for 108 yards the final two games of last season. Unless Bell reports before Sunday's contest in Cleveland, coach Mike Tomlin is expected to rely on second-year pro James Conner and pass-catching rookie Jaylen Samuels out of the backfield. No matter, Ridley's veteran savvy could yield fruit as long as Bell isn't in the picture.
