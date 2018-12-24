Ridley carried the ball three times for four yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Saints.

Not only was Ridley ineffective on the rare occasion he was given an opportunity, but he also lost a fumble with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Steelers up by four. He didn't touch the ball for the remainder of the game and has failed to capitalize on the absence of James Conner (ankle), totaling just 24 yards on 11 carries across three games. Even if Conner cannot return for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Bengals, Jaylen Samuels is the running back to roster in Pittsburgh.