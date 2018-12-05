Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Expected to share snaps
Jaylen Samuels said he will get the start at running back Sunday in Oakland, but he also acknowledged the expectation of splitting snaps with Ridley, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The Steelers may opt to go for a hot-hand approach, or else just adjust the personnel based on game script. Samuels' receiving ability would give him a clear edge if the team plays from behind or lands in a tight contest, while Ridley might end up with more touches if the Steelers are looking to drain clock. With James Conner (ankle) dominating playing time up to this point, Samuels has logged just 56 snaps on offense while Ridley has played 42.
