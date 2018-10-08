Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Five carries in win
Ridley ran for eight yards on five carries during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons.
On a day when the Steelers had a balanced offensive game plan, with 29 rushes and 29 pass attempts, Ridley provided little more than a breather for James Conner, who toted the rock 21 times. If Le'Veon Bell returns anytime this season, Pittsburgh will likely still find a way to involve Conner in the offense, leaving nothing but scraps for Ridley.
