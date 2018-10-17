Ridley carried the ball once for a two-yard gain during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bengals.

Ridley's single touch was his lowest total since Week 1. James Conner's back-to-back monster games have pushed down his value as we all know that Pittsburgh has no problem featuring a single back. Following this week's bye, the Steelers take on a Cleveland defense that has been much more successful against the pass than the run. Rumors about Le'Veon Bell will continue in the meantime, but -- from Ridley's perspective -- the difference between Bell returning or not is the difference between his value being low or nothing much at all.