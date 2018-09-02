Ridley earned a spot on Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers also kept James Conner and Jaylen Samuels, which means Ridley could still be released if Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) rejoins the team in the coming days, as expected. Ridley is five years removed from his last productive NFL campaign, and he averaged just 2.9 yards on 18 carries during the preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories