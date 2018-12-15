Steelers' Stevan Ridley: In line for expanded role
Ridley could see his role expand with the news that James Conner (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jaylen Samuels wound up receiving the majority of the workload in Week 14 (92 total yards on 48 snaps), but Ridley did score a red zone touchdown as part of his five touches. Even with a revenge game narrative looming, Ridley figures to a boom-or-bust fantasy play, entirely reliant on the whims of a Pittsburgh offense that could be limped by quarterback Ben Roethlisbergers' rib injury.
