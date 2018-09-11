Steelers' Stevan Ridley: No touches versus Cleveland
Ridley played just four snaps, all on special teams, in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.
There was some question as to who the primary backup to James Conner would be between Jaylen Samuels and Ridley with Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) still holding out. It turned out to be no one, as Conner was the only running back to carry the ball all game, and he did an outstanding job, despite a costly late fumble. Pittsburgh tends to lean heavily on their primary runner, so Ridley's role seems limited for the time being.
