Steelers' Stevan Ridley: One reception Sunday
Ridley recorded one reception for five yards and ran the ball once for two yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
James Conner has become of the bell cow of the Steelers' backfield, leaving little room for Ridley or Jaylen Samuels in the rotation. As long as Conner can continue to perform at a high level, don't anticipate Ridley having much fantasy value.
