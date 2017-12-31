Ridley is expecting a sizable workload in Sunday's game against the Browns with the Steelers slated to hold out lead back Le'Veon Bell for rest, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers haven't offered formal word that Bell, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other key starters will be rested or limited in Week 17, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed earlier Sunday what had been suspected for the past couple of days. Despite being signed less than two weeks ago, Ridley, who logged nine carries for 28 yards in the Week 16 win over the Texans, appears to have leapfrogged Fitzgerald Toussaint on the depth chart. Toussaint should have a pass-catching and change-of-pace role in Sunday's game plan, but it's expected that Ridley will be the team's go-to option in short-yardage and early-down situations. That could make him an attractive lineup choice in DFS settings, given his favorable price and expected workload.