Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Preparing for lead role Sunday
Ridley is expecting a sizable workload in Sunday's game against the Browns with the Steelers slated to hold out lead back Le'Veon Bell for rest, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
The Steelers haven't offered formal word that Bell, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other key starters will be rested or limited in Week 17, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed earlier Sunday what had been suspected for the past couple of days. Despite being signed less than two weeks ago, Ridley, who logged nine carries for 28 yards in the Week 16 win over the Texans, appears to have leapfrogged Fitzgerald Toussaint on the depth chart. Toussaint should have a pass-catching and change-of-pace role in Sunday's game plan, but it's expected that Ridley will be the team's go-to option in short-yardage and early-down situations. That could make him an attractive lineup choice in DFS settings, given his favorable price and expected workload.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...