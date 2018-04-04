Ridley re-signed to a one-year deal with the Steelers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran back joined the Steelers for the final two games of the season last year, rushing for 108 yards and one score on 26 carries -- he did not see any action during the postseason. He'll now have an opportunity to compete for a backup role behind Le'Veon Bell this offseason, competing with James Conner and Fitzgerald Toussaint for depth chart position.