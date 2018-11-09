Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Runs for 26 yards in blowout win
Ridley ran for 26 yards on eight carries during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
Although he failed to catch his lone target Ridley nearly matched his season total for rushing total leading up to this game (30 yards). Most of his work came after halftime with the Steelers already ahead 38-14 and James Conner being evaluated for a concussion. Ridley could see an increase in touches if Conner were to miss time, assuming Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) does not report, but Pittsburgh has 10 days for Conner to recover before taking on the Jaguars in Week 11.
