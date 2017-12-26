Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Runs for 28 yards in season debut
Ridley carried nine times for 28 yards in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.
Signed to a contract earlier in the week, Ridley saw his first action of the season, filling the role of Le'Veon Bell's backup after James Conner (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Ridley should continue to serve in that capacity in Week 17, limiting his fantasy value.
