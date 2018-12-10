Ridley carried five times for four yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.

Although rookie Jaylen Samuels had 18 touches to Ridley's five playing in place of James Conner (ankle), it was the veteran who vultured a touchdown for Pittsburgh's first score of the game. If Conner remains sidelined in Week 15 Ridley may again be used near the goal line, but will face a tough New England defense that has allowed running backs just six rushing touchdowns this season.