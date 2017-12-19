The Steelers signed Ridley to a contract Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers will bring Ridley aboard to provide some depth at running back behind do-everything starter Le'Veon Bell after rookie James Conner (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Though Ridley has a 1,000-yard season on his resume, he's bounced around the league to little success since tearing his ACL during his final season with New England in 2014. The 28-year-old has appeared in just nine regular-season contests the past three years across stints with the Jets, Lions, Colts, Falcons, Broncos and Vikings.