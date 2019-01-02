Ridley did not play in Pittsburgh's 16-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 17.

The unrestricted free agent finished the 2018 season with 80 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, adding three catches (on four targets) for 18 yards in 10 games. That is a long way from the 1,263 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns he had in 2012 with New England. At 29 years old Ridley has lost a step and with Jaylen Samuels (22 years old) emerging as the primary backup to James Conner (23 years old) it remains to be seen if Ridley returns to Pittsburgh next season.

