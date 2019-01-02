Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Starting to show his age
Ridley did not play in Pittsburgh's 16-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 17.
The unrestricted free agent finished the 2018 season with 80 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, adding three catches (on four targets) for 18 yards in 10 games. That is a long way from the 1,263 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns he had in 2012 with New England. At 29 years old Ridley has lost a step and with Jaylen Samuels (22 years old) emerging as the primary backup to James Conner (23 years old) it remains to be seen if Ridley returns to Pittsburgh next season.
More News
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Disappointing performance•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Watches teammate explode in win•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: In line for expanded role•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Upcoming role uncertain•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Scores first touchdown this season•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Expected to share snaps Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...