Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Three carries in win
Ridley ran three times for 18 yards in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.
He played just five offensive snaps, and Pittsburgh running backs had just 18 carries all game, limiting his touches. Still, he seems to be the back-up to James Conner, as rookie Jaylen Samuels still has no touches this season, making Ridley a sneaky stash in deep fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: One reception Sunday•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: No touches versus Cleveland•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Could have role in Bell's absence•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Gets spot on initial roster•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Re-signs with Steelers•
-
Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Scores first touchdown since 2014 season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...