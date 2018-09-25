Ridley ran three times for 18 yards in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

He played just five offensive snaps, and Pittsburgh running backs had just 18 carries all game, limiting his touches. Still, he seems to be the back-up to James Conner, as rookie Jaylen Samuels still has no touches this season, making Ridley a sneaky stash in deep fantasy leagues.

