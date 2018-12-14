Ridley's role in the Steelers offense could take a hit with James Conner (ankle) questionable for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

With Conner out of the lineup last Sunday in Oakland, Jaylen Samuels earned most of the snaps (48 of 60 on offense) among active Pittsburgh running backs and outpaced Ridley in touches (18 to five) and yards from scrimmaged (92 to four). However, Ridley cashed in with a touchdown inside the five-yard line. If Conner returns this weekend, all bets are off as to how much work Ridley and Samuels reasonably can expect to get. That said, the above breakdown may be the reality if Conner sits out again, which makes Ridley a TD-or-bust option, at best.